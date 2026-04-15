Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has called for the suspension of Israel from the United Nations, criticising its move to introduce a death penalty bill for Palestinian prisoners and citing international action against apartheid-era South Africa as a precedent.
Speaking at the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, Kurtulmus said the international system previously acted against apartheid, recalling the suspension of South Africa’s UN membership in 1974.
He argued that Israel is applying similar practices, questioning: "Is it not apartheid to apply one law for Palestinians and another for Israelis in a single country?"
Kurtulmus also criticised the UN, saying it failed to stop recent conflicts and became ineffective in preventing violence, particularly in Gaza.
"Unfortunately, the United Nations has become an international institution directed in line with the wishes of those who hold power," he said.
Reform call
Highlighting that many Middle Eastern states faced violations of their sovereignty, Kurtulmus underlined that all states have equal sovereign rights.
On the sidelines, he met with Khalid Al Maawali, Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council, thanking Oman for its mediation efforts and calling for the resumption of talks in Pakistan to turn the ceasefire into a lasting one.
He warned that Israel’s actions risk fuelling hostility between Gulf states and Iran.
Kurtulmus noted that Türkiye is hosting the IPU General Assembly for the fourth time, with around 155 countries represented in Istanbul.