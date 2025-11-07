WAR ON GAZA
Trump says international security force set for Gaza 'very soon'
"Gaza is working out very well," US President said at a White House function with Central Asian leaders on Thursday.
Trump signals international stabilisation force could arrive in Gaza “very soon”. / AP
November 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he expects a US-coordinated International Security Force (ISF) to be on the ground in Gaza "very soon," following two years of Israel’s war on the besieged territory.

"It's going to be very soon. And Gaza is working out very well," Trump said at a White House function with Central Asian leaders on Thursday evening, referring to the multinational post-conflict task force that is expected to deploy in Gaza.

US has presented a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to partner nations aimed at bolstering Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, including by greenlighting an ISF, Washington's mission said on Wednesday.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz shared the draft with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and several regional partners — Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia — a spokesperson for the US mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

No date has been set to vote on the draft.

“Delivering results”

The US statement said the resolution "authorises the International Stabilisation Force", outlined in the peace plan.

RECOMMENDED

According to diplomatic sources, several countries have indicated their willingness to participate in the ISF but insist on a Security Council mandate before deploying troops to the Palestinian territory.

"Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the UN — not endless talk," the US spokesperson said.

The creation of the international force is a key element of the October 10 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas resistance group.

Under the deal, troops would be drawn mainly from Arab and Muslim countries and deployed to Gaza to oversee security as the Israeli army withdraws.

While deliberations on Gaza continue, Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a military incursion in the town of Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, early on Thursday, according to the WAFA news agency.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
