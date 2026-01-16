Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for stepping up political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, including around Iran, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin outlined his "fundamental stance in favour of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security,” according to a Kremlin statement on Friday.

Noting that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran, the statement said Moscow confirmed its readiness to continue undertaking mediation efforts and promote dialogue.

“The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing to make mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties,” the statement said.

It added that both Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Putin calls on the Iranian president

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said Putin also held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the latter informed his Russian counterpart about Tehran's "active efforts to normalise the situation in the country".

"It was noted that Russia and Iran consistently support a swift de-escalation of tensions around Iran and in the region as a whole, and that emerging issues are resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the statement said.