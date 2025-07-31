INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Egyptian, Sudanese foreign ministers discuss efforts to achieve peace in Sudan
Sudanese minister expresses his appreciation for ‘Egypt’s continued support for Sudan’s sovereignty and security’.
Egyptian, Sudanese foreign ministers discuss efforts to achieve peace in Sudan
FILE PHOTO: Fleeing Sudanese seek refuge in Chad / Reuters
July 31, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to achieve peace in Sudan in a phone call Wednesday with his Sudanese counterpart Omar Siddiq.

The two sides reviewed “Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the international quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is engaged,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s ongoing support for “Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions and the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” emphasising Egypt’s rejection of “any steps that would threaten Sudan’s unity.”

Siddiq expressed his appreciation for “Egypt’s continued support for Sudan’s sovereignty and security” and voiced his aspiration to “further develop bilateral relations between the two countries,” the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced the formation of a parallel government led by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The RSF and several allied groups signed a charter in Kenya on February 22 to establish a parallel government in Sudan.

The army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations