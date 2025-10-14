Washington, DC — When Israel began to raid aid vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla earlier this month, TRT World promptly reported that five US veterans were among those whom Israel had abducted.

Susan "Zue" Jernstedt, Greg Stoker, Zuleyka "Mo" Rivera, Phil Tottenham, and Jessica Clotfelter were aboard the Ohwayla, the flotilla's leading vessel.

In an interview with TRT World, Tottenham, who recently returned safely to the US, said that Israel's torture began the moment the aid vessels were attacked a few nautical miles from besieged Gaza.

"After Israel illegally boarded and intercepted us at gunpoint in international waters about 47 nautical miles from Gaza, we were led below deck and made to sit in uncomfortable positions for roughly 12 hours, as we pulled into Ashdod eventually," Tottenham said.

"After getting to the port, we disembarked after a couple of hours and were aggressively guided to spots on the inclined pavement of a loading dock, which were marked by columns and rows of other participants, each either being forced to kneel or forced to sit with their head facing down," he added.

Prior to that point, the US veterans' prolonged and arduous period of mistreatment under Israeli custody was only just beginning.

'Ben-Gvir paraded in front of us'

Upon arrival, the true ordeal commenced as they were marshalled at the port, akin to prisoners.

"Held in these uncomfortable positions for over an hour, (Itamar) Ben-Gvir was then paraded out in front of us, where he called us terrorists, and we hurled truths back at him," Tottenham said, referring to the notorious Israeli security minister.

"Some would be taken away and beaten for vocalising their support for Palestine. Others of us were threatened with immediate rushing of police officers. Others remained silent."

Following Ben-Gvir's departure, Tottenham noted that all abductees, including elders, had their hands tightly zip-tied, leading to numbness.

"After Ben-Gvir left the area, we were almost immediately zip-tied with our wrists bound painfully tight, behind our backs. We would be in this position for five more hours. Some elderly men were clearly in pain. I was in pain. And some couldn't feel their hands, as circulation had been cut off," he said.