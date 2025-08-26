South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that he and US President Donald Trump agreed to modernise their countries' alliance during summit talks in Washington, pledging closer defence and economic cooperation.
Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Lee said South Korea would expand its defence budget to transform its military into a "smart force" capable of prevailing in future warfare.
"We agreed that the alliance must evolve in line with new threats and technologies," Lee said of his meeting with Trump, their first summit since the South Korean leader took office.
The summit was accompanied by several major business announcements underscoring Seoul’s deepening ties with Washington.
Huge investments
South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries said it signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Vigor Marine Group on ship maintenance for the US Navy.
The company added that it would actively pursue joint shipbuilding with an American partner.
Hyundai Motor Group announced it will establish a state-of-the-art robotics facility in the US with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units.
The company said the move increases its total US investment to $26 billion.
Separately, Boeing announced it reached a deal to sell 103 jets to Korean Air, a purchase that underscores Seoul’s growing role as a top buyer of US military and civilian aircraft.
Trump welcomed the announcements, calling South Korea a "big buyer of US military equipment."
Turning point
Lee said the modernisation effort would involve not just technology but also strategy: "Our alliance will be prepared to face cyber threats, space security challenges, and emerging technologies in warfare."
The Trump administration has pushed for allies to contribute more to defence spending and expand their purchases of American-made weapons systems.
South Korea, already a key buyer of US military equipment, has steadily increased its defence budget in recent years amid tensions with North Korea.
The announcements come as both sides navigate delicate diplomacy with China and North Korea.
While Lee stressed his commitment to dialogue with Pyongyang, he said deterrence must remain at the forefront.
"Peace comes through strength," Lee said.
"Our alliance with the United States is the foundation of that strength."
Trump said he hoped to meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.
"Someday I'll see him. I look forward to seeing him. He was very good with me," Trump told reporters, saying he hoped the talks would take place this year.