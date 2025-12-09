The Israeli army has accounted for nearly half of journalists' deaths worldwide in 2025, a report showed on Tuesday.

According to Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based international NGO defending journalists’ rights, 2025 has witnessed a surge in the number of murdered journalists around the world.

The report showed that 67 media professionals were killed over the course of one year, and at least 53 of them were the victims of “criminal practices of military groups and organised crime.”

“Nearly half (43 percent) of the journalists slain in the past 12 months were killed in Gaza by Israeli armed forces,” the report said.

Approximately 220 journalists have been killed by the Israeli army since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. 65 of the journalists were targeted due to their profession or while working, the report added.

The Gaza Government Media Office’s data, however, puts the number of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli army at at least 257 since October 2023.

The most deadly single attack was a so-called "double-tap" strike on a hospital in southern Gaza on August 25, which killed five journalists, including two contributors to international news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press.

Israel ranked second in the number of foreign journalist detentions, the report said, as 20 Palestinian journalists have been imprisoned in 2025, in addition to 16 arrested in Gaza and the occupied West Bank over the past two years.

Foreign reporters are still unable to travel to Gaza, unless they are on tightly controlled tours organised by the Israeli military, despite calls from media groups and press freedom organisations for access.