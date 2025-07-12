The ancient city of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Türkiye’s western Manisa province have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Turkish culture and tourism minister said on Saturday.

“This unique geography, once the capital of the Lydian civilization and birthplace of the world’s first coin, is now recognized as part of humanity’s shared heritage,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

Thanking all those who contributed to the recognition, Ersoy said: “Türkiye’s cultural treasures will continue to emerge one by one during the Century of Türkiye. I invite everyone to discover the magical atmosphere of Sardis, which now welcomes visitors under the night museum program.”