British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will deploy four additional Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar as tensions across the Middle East intensify, defending Britain’s strategy amid growing scrutiny from allies and critics.
The aircraft will reinforce an existing British squadron in Qatar, strengthening what Starmer described as defensive operations across the region.
“We have the right plan for defence,” Starmer told a press conference on Thursday, stressing that the UK had already been pre-deploying military equipment in the Middle East before the latest escalation.
“My focus is providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest,” he said. “That means deploying our military and diplomatic strength to protect our people.”
The announcement comes as the UK faces questions over its role in the conflict and its response to regional attacks, including a drone strike on a key British military base on the island of Cyprus.
Criticism has also come from Washington, where US President Donald Trump has accused Britain of failing to provide stronger support for US strikes on Iran.
Iran attacks target Gulf states
The deployment follows a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region, including a strike on Qatar earlier Thursday.
According to the Qatar Ministry of Defense, the country was targeted by 14 ballistic missiles and four drones launched from Iran at around 11:51 a.m. local time.
Qatar’s armed forces intercepted 13 of the missiles, while the remaining projectile fell into territorial waters. All four drones were also shot down, and authorities reported no casualties.
The ministry said the armed forces have the “full capabilities and resources to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territory,” urging residents and visitors to remain calm and rely on official information.
Escalating regional conflict
Iran has launched missiles and drones towards Israel and several Gulf states hosting US military assets since late February, part of a wider confrontation triggered by a US-Israeli military offensive against Iran.
Tehran says its strikes are retaliation for the offensive, which it claims killed hundreds of people, including the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
As the crisis spreads across the region, Britain’s decision to reinforce its military presence in Qatar signals an effort to protect its forces and allies while maintaining a cautious approach to direct involvement in the conflict.