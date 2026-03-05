British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will deploy four additional Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar as tensions across the Middle East intensify, defending Britain’s strategy amid growing scrutiny from allies and critics.

The aircraft will reinforce an existing British squadron in Qatar, strengthening what Starmer described as defensive operations across the region.

“We have the right plan for defence,” Starmer told a press conference on Thursday, stressing that the UK had already been pre-deploying military equipment in the Middle East before the latest escalation.

“My focus is providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest,” he said. “That means deploying our military and diplomatic strength to protect our people.”

The announcement comes as the UK faces questions over its role in the conflict and its response to regional attacks, including a drone strike on a key British military base on the island of Cyprus.

Criticism has also come from Washington, where US President Donald Trump has accused Britain of failing to provide stronger support for US strikes on Iran.

The deployment follows a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region, including a strike on Qatar earlier Thursday.