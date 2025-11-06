UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a scathing rebuke to world leaders on Thursday for their failure to meet the 1.5°C warming limit, warning that humanity is “on a highway to climate hell” as global temperatures approach dangerous new highs.

Speaking at a summit in Brazil’s Amazonian city of Belem, host of COP30 climate conference, Guterres accused governments and corporations of prioritising profit over the planet.

“Too many corporations are making record profits from climate devastation, with billions spent on lobbying, deceiving the public, and obstructing progress,” he said. “Too many leaders remain captive to these entrenched interests.”

Countries currently spend around 1 trillion US dollars a year subsidising fossil fuels, he added, calling it “madness” in the face of accelerating climate breakdown.

Leaders now face a stark choice, Guterres warned: “We can choose to lead — or be led to ruin.”

Alarming streak of record heat

The COP30 conference marks three decades since the start of international climate negotiations, and scientists say the world is still veering off course.

Despite some progress, global emissions remain far too high to prevent extreme, irreversible warming in the coming decades.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that 2025 is likely to rank as the second- or third-warmest year ever recorded. Through August, global temperatures averaged 1.42°C above preindustrial levels — continuing what WMO chief Celeste Saulo called “an alarming streak of exceptional temperatures.”

Outside the still-unfinished summit venue, a small group of Indigenous activists marched and sang in protest, calling for stronger protections for forests and their communities.

A flotilla of Indigenous leaders and activists travelling down the Amazon Basin to the conference was delayed and expected to arrive next week.