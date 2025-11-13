France has lifted its travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who is under investigation over illegal content on his messaging app, judicial sources close to the case said on Thursday.

The Russian-born entrepreneur, 41, was detained in Paris in 2024 and is under formal investigation by French authorities over the platform's alleged complicity in criminal activity.

Durov, who was initially banned from leaving France, had his judicial control relaxed in July, allowing him to reside in the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based, for a maximum of two weeks at a time.

Now, authorities have fully lifted his travel ban, and he is no longer required to report to police in the southern city of Nice.

For the past year, Durov "has fully complied with his judicial supervision," the judicial source told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity.