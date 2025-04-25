US authorities are conducting a criminal antitrust investigation into pricing strategies by router maker TP-Link Systems Inc and the national security risks associated with its growing market share, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors at the US Department of Justice are investigating whether TP-Link, a California-based firm, engaged in predatory pricing and whether that could hurt the ability of other companies that do not pose national security risks to sell routers in the US, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and TP-Link did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

There have been widespread concerns in the past that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses.

Urging Americans to ditch Chinese routers