BIZTECH
2 min read
TP-Link faces US criminal antitrust investigation — report
US lawmakers previously urged for probes into the router maker and also called on Americans to remove Chinese-made wireless routers from their homes.
00:00
TP-Link faces US criminal antitrust investigation — report
Router maker TP-Link faces US criminal antitrust investigation. Image: X.com/@TPLINKUS / Others
April 25, 2025

US authorities are conducting a criminal antitrust investigation into pricing strategies by router maker TP-Link Systems Inc and the national security risks associated with its growing market share, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors at the US Department of Justice are investigating whether TP-Link, a California-based firm, engaged in predatory pricing and whether that could hurt the ability of other companies that do not pose national security risks to sell routers in the US, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and TP-Link did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

There have been widespread concerns in the past that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses.

Urging Americans to ditch Chinese routers

RECOMMENDED

US lawmakers have previously urged for probes into the router maker and also called on Americans to remove Chinese-made wireless routers from their homes.

In December 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that US authorities had launched probes into China's TP-Link and were considering a ban on the sale of its routers over national security concerns.

The WSJ had then said that TP-Link has roughly 65 percent of the US market for routers for homes and small businesses.

However, TP-Link Systems says on its website that it has split from and no longer has any affiliation with the Chinese TP-Link Technologies Co. The process for the split began in 2022 and was completed in October last year, according to the website.

Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique