Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon would render ceasefire negotiations with the United States “meaningless,” as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Lebanon is an “inseparable part” of the agreement.

“Continued attacks will make negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” Pezeshkian wrote on X on Thursday.

Ghalibaf, in a separate post on X, said Lebanon and what he described as the “Resistance Axis” are integral to the ceasefire framework, citing remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire,” Ghalibaf said.

He added that the Pakistani premier had “publicly and clearly” emphasised the Lebanon issue, warning there is “no room for denial and backtracking.”

Ghalibaf also warned that ceasefire violations would draw “strong responses.”

“Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and strong responses,” he warned. “Extinguish the fire immediately.”