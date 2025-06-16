WORLD
Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after mid-air technical issue
The incident comes days after an Air India flight to London, using the same type of Boeing aircraft, crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
The Air India flight AI315 out of Hong Kong is now undergoing checks. / Reuters
June 16, 2025

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for New Delhi returned to its origin of Hong Kong as a precautionary measure, after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, a source with direct knowledge of the matter has told Reuters.

The incident comes on Monday, days after an Air India flight to London, using the same type of Boeing aircraft, crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad moments after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The Dreamliner aircraft flying Air India flight AI315 out of Hong Kong on Monday is now undergoing checks, said the source with knowledge of the matter.

Flight AI315 took off from Hong Kong at 12:16 p.m. and landed just over an hour later, according to tracking data on Flightradar24.

Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Hong Kong-New Delhi flight.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
