Mexico flood disaster: Death toll rises to 64, dozens still missing
Tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond have triggered severe flooding across five states, leaving over 250,000 people affected and more than 50,000 homes damaged.
Houses sit damaged after flooding in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico, Sunday, October 12, 2025. / AP
October 14, 2025

The death toll from severe floods triggered by heavy rains in Mexico has risen to 64, while 65 people remain missing, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to a statement from Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), the number of casualties has increased following the intense rainfall brought by tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond since last week.

The CNPC reported that the worst-affected states include Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, where 64 people have been confirmed dead and 65 others are still unaccounted for.

President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the situation during her daily press briefing at the National Palace, stating that emergency teams have been fully mobilised to assist residents in the disaster-stricken areas.

Sheinbaum announced that additional teams have been dispatched to the affected states to ensure more efficient delivery of essential supplies, including clothing, hygiene products, drinking water, and food.

“We will put our whole heart into the recovery efforts and in supporting those affected by this tragedy,” she said.

According to Mexican media reports, more than 250,000 people have been impacted by what is being described as one of the worst flood disasters in recent years.

The floods have also damaged over 50,000 homes across multiple regions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
