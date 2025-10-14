The death toll from severe floods triggered by heavy rains in Mexico has risen to 64, while 65 people remain missing, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to a statement from Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), the number of casualties has increased following the intense rainfall brought by tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond since last week.

The CNPC reported that the worst-affected states include Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, where 64 people have been confirmed dead and 65 others are still unaccounted for.

President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the situation during her daily press briefing at the National Palace, stating that emergency teams have been fully mobilised to assist residents in the disaster-stricken areas.