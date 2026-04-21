WAR ON GAZA
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Israel kills three in Gaza as truce violations continue
Gaza's civil defence agency reports that Israeli strike killed three people overnight in the southern Palestinian territory.
Israel kills three in Gaza as truce violations continue
Three Palestinians were killed in Al-Amal neighbourhood as Israeli drones target police point. (Photo: FILE) / AA

Gaza's civil defence agency has said that an Israeli strike killed three people in Khan Younis in the Palestinian territory overnight, with Israeli warplanes seen soaring over the region after the assault.

Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence by the Israeli military.

"Three people were killed as a result of an Israeli strike at midnight in the vicinity of the Al-Zaqzouq junction in Al-Amal neighbourhood, northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip," spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency Mahmoud Bassal said.

Local reports confirmed that among the dead is Darwish al-Attal, who celebrated his engagement only yesterday.

Several others were wounded in the attack, which took place northwest of the city.

Violations of the ceasefire

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The fresh casualties were the latest in ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Palestinian enclave since October 2025.

Gaza's Government Media Office said in a statement that Israel had so far committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, the ongoing siege, and starvation.

The ongoing violations have killed more than 770 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others.

The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza reconstruction to cost over $71B: EU-UN estimate
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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