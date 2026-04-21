Gaza's civil defence agency has said that an Israeli strike killed three people in Khan Younis in the Palestinian territory overnight, with Israeli warplanes seen soaring over the region after the assault.

Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence by the Israeli military.

"Three people were killed as a result of an Israeli strike at midnight in the vicinity of the Al-Zaqzouq junction in Al-Amal neighbourhood, northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip," spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency Mahmoud Bassal said.

Local reports confirmed that among the dead is Darwish al-Attal, who celebrated his engagement only yesterday.

Several others were wounded in the attack, which took place northwest of the city.

Violations of the ceasefire