Last week, the Turkish foreign ministry issued a strongly-worded statement criticising Greece for trampling on the rights of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, a region located in the country’s northeast near the Turkish border.

The statement did not come out of the blue; it was the latest response to Greece’s continued policy of suppressing the community’s very identity, leading to anger and resentment among the Turkish population.

Western Thrace, which also borders Bulgaria and the Greek region of Macedonia, is home to an estimated 150,000 ethnic Turks , comprising approximately a third of the population.

In 1913, the Turks of Western Thrace established what is considered the first Turkish republic in history, long before modern Türkiye was founded.

Greece’s latest attack on the Turkish minority reached the community's most ancient institution: the office of the mufti.

Refusing to recognise the muftis elected by the minority, Athens has not hesitated to install individuals of its own choosing in their place.

A century of denial

In 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne did not merely redraw borders; it also made a mutual promise. The Turks of Western Thrace would remain under Greek sovereignty, while the Greeks of Istanbul and Gokceada (Imroz) and Bozcaada islands in the Aegean would be under Turkish sovereignty.

Both communities would preserve their identities, faiths, languages and institutions under the protection of international law.

Related TRT World - Türkiye rejects attempts to undermine demilitarised status of Aegean islands

Yet this promise has been systematically broken by Athens; through a deliberate strategy of wilful blindness, an entire people is being erased on paper.

The Turks of Western Thrace have been waging an uncompromising struggle for existence against these policies of denial for well over a century.

Against this struggle, a wall of oppression has been rising, built brick by brick over the decades.

Greece has never officially acknowledged the existence of a Turkish minority within its borders. The first and sharpest front of this denial was to render Turkish identity invisible; everything else was constructed upon this foundation, layer by layer.

Ozan Ahmetoglu, a former president of the Iskece Turkish Union, defines this picture in stark terms.

"From Greece's perspective, the primary target is the Turkish identity in Western Thrace. For many years, erasing or rendering this identity invisible was one of the fundamental priorities of its Western Thrace policy,” he tells TRT World.

“In recent years, however, this approach has expanded further. It is no longer just national identity that is under attack…all cultural elements of the minority are now in the crosshairs."

Denial, oppression, encirclement

Over time, Greece transformed this denial into a deliberate state doctrine.

As the targets widened, the oppression deepened, encircling not merely an identity, but the entire existence of a community.

In official discourse, this community was labelled solely as the 'Muslim minority'. While a religious category was imposed on one hand, on the other, ethnic identity, language and culture were systematically driven towards erasure.

Restrictions were placed on Turkish-language education in schools, associations were shut down on the grounds that they bore the word 'Turkish', and the management of community foundations was handed to government-appointed administrators with no ties to the community whatsoever.

Ahmetoglu spells out the dimensions of this systematic approach.

"It is no longer just national identity that is under attack, all cultural elements of the minority are now targeted…(it’s an) extremely systematic campaign,” he says.

“The aim is to create a minority structure that is entirely controlled, incapable of acting on its own will. Such an approach is incompatible with both democracy and fundamental human rights."

Greece, despite being a signatory to international laws and recognising its binding nature, systematically disregards both the treaties it has signed and the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights when it comes to the Turkish minority of Western Thrace.