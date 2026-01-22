One in five mammals in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini is now threatened with extinction, according to a new regional “Red List,” highlighting rising pressures from habitat loss and degradation.

The latest Mammal Red List, released on Wednesday by the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute, assessed 336 species and found that about 20 percent are threatened with extinction and 11.5 percent are considered near threatened.

According to the list, 11 species were uplisted to higher threat categories—the African straw-colored fruit bat, Damara horseshoe bat, Dent's horseshoe bat, large-eared free-tailed bat, Lesueur's hairy bat, thick-tailed bushbaby, African shaggy rat, laminate vlei rat, Namaqua dune mole-rat, Woosnam's desert rat, and aardvark.

Some species show population improvements