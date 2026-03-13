Washington, DC — Anti-Muslim posts by several Republican politicians have sparked uproar across the United States, drawing sharp pushback as tensions rise over Islamophobia in the US Congress and beyond.

In recent days, a wave of inflammatory social media messages from GOP lawmakers has intensified what critics describe as open and unchecked hostility towards Muslims.

The remarks have prompted swift rebukes from Democrats, advocacy groups, and some bipartisan voices. Republican leadership has remained largely silent, declining to condemn the statements or pursue disciplinary action.

Democrats have responded with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries describing the rhetoric as coming from “malignant clowns” unfit for Congress and calling for formal censures.

Representative Josh Gottheimer confronted Republican lawmaker Randy Fine after his call for “more Islamophobia”, posting in outrage: “W** is wrong with you? After a day like today, we need unity, not more hatred and division.”

Representative Mark Pocan joined the criticism, warning that such rhetoric undermines the country’s core values of tolerance and inclusion.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the Islamophobic posts, describing them as “mindless hate” and “fundamentally un-American”, while singling out comments by Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Schumer stressed that Muslim Americans are woven into communities across the country, serving as police officers, doctors, teachers, neighbours and friends. Islamophobic attacks, he said, must be confronted directly to protect the nation’s pluralistic fabric.

At the centre of the controversy is Florida Republican Randy Fine. On Thursday, he escalated the rhetoric dramatically, writing on X: “We need more Islamophobia, not less. Fear of Islam is rational.”

He doubled down on a separate post that went viral last month in which he wrote that if forced to choose, “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Fine, a Jewish Republican lawmaker from Florida, has also advocated deporting American Muslims and has repeatedly targeted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, suggesting he should be removed from the country.

His comments have triggered calls for censure from advocacy groups, including CAIR.



The organisation pointed to what it described as a long record of anti-Muslim statements, including previous calls for extreme actions against Muslims and Palestinians.

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Islamophobic rhetoric

Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles has also fuelled the controversy. In one post, he declared that “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”

Ogles has circulated anti-Islam graphics and online material. He has repeatedly pushed for a renewed Muslim immigration ban, insisting that America and Islam are “incompatible” and that Muslims belong elsewhere.

His district includes one of the largest Muslim populations in the American South. Residents and community leaders say the comments are especially jarring given the long record of civic and economic contributions by Muslim Americans in the area.