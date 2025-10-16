US
2 min read
Ex-Trump adviser John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified information
Prosecutors say Bolton abused his position by sharing his activities as adviser.
Ex-Trump adviser John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified information
Trump said he was unaware of the matter, but said Bolton is a "bad person." / AP Archive
October 16, 2025

John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's onetime national security adviser turned critic, was charged with mishandling classified information.

Bolton was indicted on Thursday in federal court in Maryland on eight counts of transmitting national security information and 10 counts of retention of national defence information.

"Bolton abused his position as National Security Advisor by sharing more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities as the National Security Advisor — including information relating to the national defence which was classified up to the top secret/SCI level — with two unauthorised individuals," prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

"Bolton also unlawfully retained documents, writings, and notes relating to the national defence, including information classified up to the top secret/SCI level, in his home in Montgomery County, Maryland," they added.

Asked about the charges, Trump said he was unaware of the matter, but said Bolton is a "bad person."

"I think he's a bad guy. Yeah, he's a bad guy. It's too bad, but that's the way it goes," he said during a White House press conference.

'Meticulous work'

RECOMMENDED

The filing of charges against Bolton came after the FBI raided Bolton's home in the Maryland suburbs outside of Washington, DC, in which federal investigators seized cell phones, documents, digital storage devices and other items.

The charges against Bolton came after two other focuses of Trump's consternation — New York Attorney General Letitia James and ex-FBI Director James Comey — were also indicted.

FBI Director Kash Patel appeared to push back on any suggestion that the charges against Bolton are politically-motivated, saying in a statement that "the case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor."

"Weaponisation of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security," he said.

US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland said that keeping Americans safe has always been the top priority of the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

"If anyone endangers our national security, we're committed to holding them accountable."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump says he will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Friday morning
Trump's acting cyber chief uploads sensitive files to public ChatGPT — report
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Ecuador says US ICE agent tried to enter its consulate in Minneapolis
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Jack Smith's testimony erupts: Five top takeaways from Congressional testimony
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US