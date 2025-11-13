Russia's air defence units destroyed and intercepted 130 Ukrainian drones during the night over Russian regions, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday, citing daily data from the Russian defence ministry.

Meanwhile, Kiev’s top military commander said on Wednesday that the Russian army overran three settlements in the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

Dense fog enabled Russian troops to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia, Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on the messaging app Telegram, adding that Ukrainian units are locked in “grueling battles” to repel Russia.

He noted, however, that the fiercest battles are still in the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, where close to half of all front-line clashes took place over the previous 24 hours.

The cities of Kupiansk and Lyman in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region have also recently witnessed an uptick in combat.