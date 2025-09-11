Israel's latest attacks on countries of the region must serve as a "wake-up" call, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said.

Kurtulmus's remarks came on Thursday at a meeting of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, which was established in the Turkish parliament as part of the recent "terror-free Türkiye" process.

Stating that Israel's attacks in Qatar, Tunisia, and Yemen give new hints about its aggressive attitudes in the region, he said Israel "has once again made it abundantly clear that it does not recognise the sovereignty of any country."

"It has once again demonstrated that it has a hostile relationship towards almost all the people of the region," he added.