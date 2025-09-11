TÜRKİYE
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Israel "has once again made it abundantly clear that it does not recognise the sovereignty of any country," says Numan Kurtulmus.
Israel’s latest attacks on countries of region must serve as 'wake-up' call: Turkish parliament speaker / AA
September 11, 2025

Israel's latest attacks on countries of the region must serve as a "wake-up" call, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said.

Kurtulmus's remarks came on Thursday at a meeting of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, which was established in the Turkish parliament as part of the recent "terror-free Türkiye" process.

Stating that Israel's attacks in Qatar, Tunisia, and Yemen give new hints about its aggressive attitudes in the region, he said Israel "has once again made it abundantly clear that it does not recognise the sovereignty of any country."

"It has once again demonstrated that it has a hostile relationship towards almost all the people of the region," he added.

​​​​​​​Kurtulmus also said that from the day the committee meetings began, one of its fundamental goals has been to ensure that a "terror-free Türkiye will be the guarantee of a terror-free region."

He also expressed hope for not only a Türkiye where the guns are silenced but a whole region where they are also silent, “where brotherhood prevails, and where ethnic, sectarian, and political differences between people are transformed not into causes of conflict but into means of integration and unification."

SOURCE:AA
