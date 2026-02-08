Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on course for a thumping victory in snap elections on Sunday, a result that could however rile China and worry financial markets.

Capitalising on her honeymoon start as Japan's first woman premier, Takaichi's ruling bloc looked to have secured a two-thirds majority in the lower house, according to media estimates.

The result would be the best for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) since elections in 2017 under Takaichi's mentor, assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The LDP alone was seen winning about 300 of the 465 seats up for grabs, up from 198, regaining a majority - and potentially a super-majority on its own without its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

"We have consistently stressed the importance of responsible and proactive fiscal policy," a beaming Takaichi said late on Sunday.

"We will prioritise the sustainability of fiscal policy. We will ensure necessary investments. Public and private sectors must invest. We will build a strong and resilient economy," she said.

The new Centrist Reform Alliance of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the LDP's previous partner Komeito looked to have lost more than two-thirds of its 167 seats.

The anti-immigration Sanseito party was projected to have increased its seats from two to between five and 14, broadcaster NHK said.

Related TRT World - Japan votes: everything you should know

A hit with voters

Takaichi has injected new life into the LDP, which has governed Japan almost non-stop for decades but which has shed support in recent elections because of unhappiness about rising prices and corruption.

A heavy metal drummer in her youth and an admirer of Britain's "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi was on the ultra-conservative fringe of the LDP when she became party chief and prime minister in October.

She has defied pessimists to be a hit with voters, especially young ones, with fans lapping up everything from her handbag to her jamming to a K-pop song with South Korea's president.