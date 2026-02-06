WORLD
2 min read
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
The independent investigation into WEF President and CEO Borge Brende aims to clarify his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende speaks during the 54th annual meeting of the WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, January 19 2024. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

The World Economic Forum (WEF) launched an independent investigation into its President and CEO Borge Brende, to clarify his past contacts with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Swiss Info news portal reported on Thursday.

Brende attended three dinners at which Epstein was also present and had exchanged emails and text messages with him, according to media reports.

In a written statement, the WEF said the decision to initiate the investigation "underlines its commitment to transparency and the preservation of integrity."

The forum added that Brende is cooperating fully with the probe and will continue to carry out his duties as president and CEO during the process.

Brende said his encounters with Epstein took place in the context of business meetings and that he was not aware at the time of Epstein's criminal background.

RECOMMENDED

He acknowledged, however, that he should have conducted more thorough background checks and expressed regret over not doing so.

The US Justice Department recently released over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by Donald Trump on November 19 last year.

The files included photos of prominent figures, grand jury transcripts, and investigative records, though many pages were heavily redacted to protect victims.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail on August 10 2019 while awaiting trial. He was facing federal charges for operating a sex trafficking network involving underage girls and women, with his death occurring while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk