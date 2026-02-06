The World Economic Forum (WEF) launched an independent investigation into its President and CEO Borge Brende, to clarify his past contacts with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Swiss Info news portal reported on Thursday.

Brende attended three dinners at which Epstein was also present and had exchanged emails and text messages with him, according to media reports.

In a written statement, the WEF said the decision to initiate the investigation "underlines its commitment to transparency and the preservation of integrity."

The forum added that Brende is cooperating fully with the probe and will continue to carry out his duties as president and CEO during the process.

Brende said his encounters with Epstein took place in the context of business meetings and that he was not aware at the time of Epstein's criminal background.