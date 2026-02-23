Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was "pivotal" in the murder of thousands of people during his rule, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have said, as they pushed for his trial to go ahead.

Prosecutors at the Hague-based war crimes court have charged Duterte with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving dozens of victims that accusers say were only a fraction of the real death toll in his clampdown on alleged drug users and criminals.

"Duterte's so-called war on drugs resulted in the killings of thousands of civilians and many of these victims were children," prosecutor Mame Niang said on Monday at the opening of pre-trial hearings meant to confirm charges.

"Mr. Duterte must be held to account and this case should be confirmed for trial," he added.

Under the ICC rules, judges will have to confirm charges before the case can move to trial.

Duterte's lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said the charges had been politically motivated, and that Duterte had been misunderstood.

"He maintains his innocence in full," Kaufman said, as he pleaded for the charges to be dropped.

"Duterte's rhetoric was meant to instil fear and a respect for the law. That was his intent and it was not criminal."

Duterte served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 and was arrested and taken to The Hague last March.

According to the prosecutors, Duterte created, funded and armed death squads to target and kill alleged narcotics peddlers and users.