Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said the alliance between Tokyo and Washington would collapse if Japan failed to act in the event of an attack on the US military during a conflict in Taiwan.

Detailing the Japanese response to a hypothetical Taiwan crisis, Takaichi appeared to dial back on her remarks in November that suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily during a potential attack on the island.

That comment provoked the ire of Beijing, which regards the democratic island as its own territory.

Ahead of a snap election in February, Takaichi was asked during a news programme on Monday about her remarks in November that suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily during a potential attack on Taiwan.

In the TV Asahi programme, Takaichi pointed out that in the event of conflict, Japan and the United States might jointly conduct an evacuation operation to rescue Japanese and American nationals.

"If the US military, acting jointly with Japan, comes under attack and Japan does nothing and runs home, the Japan-US alliance will collapse," she said in the programme.