The United States military has confirmed for the first time that it is deploying a 'variety' of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its war against Iran.

The admission by Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), comes as a preliminary government investigation has found American forces responsible for one of the most devastating military errors in recent decades: the bombing of an elementary school.

Speaking in a video message on Wednesday, Admiral Cooper defended the use of the technology, asserting that it allows "warfighters" to navigate the complexities of modern battlefields.

"Our warfighters are leveraging a variety of advanced AI tools. These systems help us sift through vast amounts of data in seconds so our leaders can cut through the noise and make smarter decisions faster than the enemy can react," Cooper stated.

He stressed that whilst the technology turns processes that used to take days into seconds, "Humans will always make final decisions on what to shoot and what not to shoot."

The Minab Targeting Fiasco

Despite Cooper's assurances of human oversight, The New York Times has reported that a preliminary probe into the 28 February strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab points to a "targeting fiasco."

The Tomahawk missile strike killed 175 people, including 150 schoolgirls and staff.

Investigators believe that officers at CENTCOM generated the strike coordinates using outdated intelligence provided by the Defence Intelligence Agency.

The school building—painted in bright blue and pink with sports fields clearly visible on the asphalt—had been partitioned off from an adjacent military base in 2016.

However, the site remained in military databases as an active target.