Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials took place last week in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, after addressing the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) leaders’ summit on Thursday, Putin noted that the meeting was attended by "a US administration representative" and that the event took place at Kiev's initiative.

"The presence of US representatives at the Abu Dhabi talks came as a surprise," he said.

Putin went on to say that the US has informed Moscow it would send a delegation in the first half of the coming week, adding that its composition is "solely Washington's decision.”

Regarding the published peace draft, Putin said Moscow sees that the US is incorporating some Russian positions, but other points require serious discussion.

