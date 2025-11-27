CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Putin confirms Russia-Ukraine 'secret talks' in UAE
Russian President Putin says a US representative also attended the meeting.
Putin confirms Russia-Ukraine 'secret talks' in UAE
Putin confirms Russian-Ukrainian 'secret talks' in Abu Dhabi. / AP
November 27, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials took place last week in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, after addressing the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) leaders’ summit on Thursday, Putin noted that the meeting was attended by "a US administration representative" and that the event took place at Kiev's initiative.

"The presence of US representatives at the Abu Dhabi talks came as a surprise," he said.

Putin went on to say that the US has informed Moscow it would send a delegation in the first half of the coming week, adding that its composition is "solely Washington's decision.”

Regarding the published peace draft, Putin said Moscow sees that the US is incorporating some Russian positions, but other points require serious discussion.

Retaliatory measures

RECOMMENDED

Putin said Moscow would end its Ukraine offensive if Kiev withdrew from territory Moscow claims as its own; otherwise, they would take it by force.

"If Ukrainian forces leave the territories they hold, then we will stop combat operations," Putin said.

"If they don't, then we will achieve it by military means."

Putin also said that Russia is preparing a package of retaliatory measures in response to potential seizures of Russian assets in Europe.

He warned that any move to confiscate Russian assets would be "a theft of property" and would harm the global financial system.

Putin said he was surprised by US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Sanctions are destroying Russia's relations with the United States, Putin added.

RelatedTRT World - Putin proposes to equip Russian-led military alliance CSTO's forces with modern Russian weapons
SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests