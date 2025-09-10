British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have argued during a “tough” meeting at Downing Street over Tel Aviv’s brutal war on Gaza.

Starmer reiterated to Herzog his "huge concern" over Gaza and implored Israel to change course during a meeting in London, UK PM's office said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer had told Herzog that Israel "must stop the manmade famine from worsening further by letting aid in and halting their offensive operations."

Starmer also told Herzog that the UK and Israel were longstanding allies and that "he will continue his work to secure an enduring peace and a better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people alike," the spokesperson added.

Herzog earlier said he had argued with Starmer during a "tough" meeting that covered deep disagreements over recent behaviour by each other's countries.

The meeting comes a day after Israel targeted Hamas’s political leaders in Qatar, a British ally in the Middle East, which Starmer condemned.

Israel has been angered by Britain's plans to join several other Western countries, including France and Canada, in recognising a Palestinian state later this month, unless Israel meets conditions, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Things were said that were tough and strong, and clearly, we can argue, because when allies meet, they can argue. We are both democracies," Herzog said at a later Chatham House event.

He said Starmer's plan for Palestinian statehood and his views on humanitarian aid in Gaza had been the root of the disagreement and added that he had invited the British government to undertake a fact-finding mission to Israel.

Earlier, the two men briefly shook hands without smiling on the steps of Downing Street before they entered the building.