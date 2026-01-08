Russian strikes have knocked out power in parts of eastern Ukraine, leaving thousands of people without electricity or heating as temperatures have fallen below freezing, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukraine’s state energy operator, Ukrenergo, said a large-scale drone attack targeted energy infrastructure across several regions.
"The enemy has carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions," the company said shortly before midnight.
"As a result, most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, including regional centres, have lost power."
The strikes have damaged critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to its military administration head, Vladyslav Gaivanenko.
"The situation is difficult. However, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work," he said in a post on Telegram.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity has been restored to key facilities, but most households remain without power, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.
"We are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible," he said, adding that water supplies have largely resumed.
Kiev and its allies say the targeting of civilian infrastructure is aimed at wearing down the population during the colder months.