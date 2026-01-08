Russian strikes have knocked out power in parts of eastern Ukraine, leaving thousands of people without electricity or heating as temperatures have fallen below freezing, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s state energy operator, Ukrenergo, said a large-scale drone attack targeted energy infrastructure across several regions.

"The enemy has carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions," the company said shortly before midnight.

"As a result, most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, including regional centres, have lost power."

The strikes have damaged critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to its military administration head, Vladyslav Gaivanenko.