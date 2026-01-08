WORLD
1 min read
Russian strikes leave two Ukrainian regions without power
A large-scale Russian drone attack has knocked out power in parts of eastern Ukraine as temperatures fall below freezing.
Russian strikes leave two Ukrainian regions without power
Ukraine says Russian attacks have knocked out power across two regions during renewed strikes on energy sites / Reuters
January 8, 2026

Russian strikes have knocked out power in parts of eastern Ukraine, leaving thousands of people without electricity or heating as temperatures have fallen below freezing, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s state energy operator, Ukrenergo, said a large-scale drone attack targeted energy infrastructure across several regions.

"The enemy has carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions," the company said shortly before midnight.

"As a result, most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, including regional centres, have lost power."

The strikes have damaged critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to its military administration head, Vladyslav Gaivanenko.

RECOMMENDED

"The situation is difficult. However, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work," he said in a post on Telegram.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity has been restored to key facilities, but most households remain without power, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

"We are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible," he said, adding that water supplies have largely resumed.

Kiev and its allies say the targeting of civilian infrastructure is aimed at wearing down the population during the colder months.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks