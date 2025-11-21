WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Ukraine's top security official denies approving Trump's peace plan
The plan would force Kiev to give up additional territory, cut back the size of its military and forever abandon hope of joining the NATO western alliance.
Ukraine's top security official denies approving Trump's peace plan
Ukraine would be permanently barred from joining the NATO military alliance, and its armed forces would be capped at 600,000 troops. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top security official denied on Friday he had agreed to the outline of a Trump administration peace plan, after US officials said he had accepted most of its terms.

Washington has presented Kiev with a 28-point plan that would endorse many of Russia's main demands, requiring Kiev to give up additional territory, cut back the size of its military and forever abandon hope of joining the NATO western alliance.

US officials said the plan was drafted after consultations with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, who served as defence minister until July and is a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with one of the most senior members of President Zelenskyy's administration, Rustem Umerov, who agreed to the majority of the plan, after making several modifications, and presented it to President Zelenskyy," a senior US official said on Thursday.

But Umerov said on Friday he had not discussed the plan's terms, much less approved them.

"During my visit to the United States, my role was technical — organizing meetings and preparing the dialogue. I provided no assessments or, even more so, approvals of any points. This is not within my authority and does not correspond to the procedure," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy, who met a US Army delegation on Thursday, has acknowledged receiving the plan but has not commented directly on its contents.

"Our teams, Ukraine and the USA, will work on the points of the plan to end the war," the president wrote overnight on Telegram. "We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work."

Kiev faces tough choices

RECOMMENDED

The plan, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, includes terms that Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed as tantamount to surrender after their soldiers fended off a full-scale Russian invasion for nearly four years at huge cost.

It would require Ukraine to withdraw from territory it still controls in eastern provinces that Russia claims to have annexed, while Russia would give up smaller amounts of land it has captured in other regions.

Ukraine would be permanently barred from joining the NATO military alliance, and its armed forces would be capped at 600,000 troops. NATO would agree never to station troops there.

Sanctions against Russia would be gradually lifted, Moscow would be invited back into the G8 group of industrialised countries, and frozen Russian assets would be pooled in an investment fund, with Washington given some of the profits.

One of Ukraine's main demands, for enforceable security guarantees equivalent to the NATO alliance's mutual defence clause to deter Russia from attacking again, is dealt with in a single line with no details: "Ukraine will receive robust security guarantees".

European countries, who are now funding Ukraine's defence alone after Trump cancelled financial support from the United States, were excluded from drawing up the plan.

Trump, who returned to office this year vowing to quickly end the war, has reoriented US policy away from staunch support for Ukraine towards accepting some of Russia's justifications for its 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news briefing that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff had been quietly working on the plan for about a month and that Trump supports the plan.

The acceleration in US diplomacy comes at an awkward time for Kiev, with its troops on the back foot on the battlefield and Zelenskyy's government undermined by a corruption scandal.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signs off on 28-point plan to end Russia-Ukraine war, official says
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump