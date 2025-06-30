Iranian authorities have said that at least 935 people were killed in Israeli attacks during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

The fatalities included 132 women and 38 children, Judiciary Authority spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said in a statement on Monday, cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Health Ministry earlier put the death toll from the Israeli attacks at 606, plus 5,332 injured people.

Jahangir said Israeli strikes on the Evin Prison in the northwest of Tehran claimed 79 lives, including prisoners, staff members, and locals living nearby.

Evin Prison was rendered inoperable, and the prisoners were evacuated, he said, calling the attack a “blatant violation of the basic human rights and international resolutions.”

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites.