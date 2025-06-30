ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
At least 935 people killed in Israeli attacks during 12-day conflict: Iran
Fatalities include 132 women, 38 children, Judiciary Authority says.
At least 935 people killed in Israeli attacks during 12-day conflict: Iran
A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites. / AA
June 30, 2025

Iranian authorities have said that at least 935 people were killed in Israeli attacks during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

The fatalities included 132 women and 38 children, Judiciary Authority spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said in a statement on Monday, cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Health Ministry earlier put the death toll from the Israeli attacks at 606, plus 5,332 injured people.

Jahangir said Israeli strikes on the Evin Prison in the northwest of Tehran claimed 79 lives, including prisoners, staff members, and locals living nearby.

Evin Prison was rendered inoperable, and the prisoners were evacuated, he said, calling the attack a “blatant violation of the basic human rights and international resolutions.”

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites.

RECOMMENDED

The US also bombed Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders