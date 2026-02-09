US President Donald Trump has said he will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House late this year, as the world's top two economies look to reset ties marred by a roiling trade war.

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped on Wednesday - the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation about trade, Taiwan, Ukraine war, and the situation in Iran.

Trump is expected to go to China in April, before Xi would then visit the United States.

"He's coming to the White House, toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired on Sunday.

"These are the two most powerful countries in the world, and we have a very good relationship."

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.

