At least six people, including a firefighter, were killed and many others injured after a massive fire broke out at a shopping centre in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial capital, officials said.

The fire erupted on Saturday night at the Gul Plaza shopping centre on MA Jinnah Road, and continues to burn as firefighters struggle to bring it under control, chief fire officer at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Hamayun Khan told reporters.

He added that the mall houses around 1,200 shops, including those selling clothes, electrical appliances, cosmetics and crockery, which intensified the blaze.

"So far six dead bodies have been recovered from the site, including one firefighter," a spokesperson at KMC said on Sunday.

"Teams are working closely to bring the situation to normal."