Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called on Wednesday for a "firm response" from the United States and the international community to Israel's plan to tighten its control of the occupied West Bank.

During a visit to Oslo, Abbas said he had discussed the issue with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as well as those of Israeli settler violence and Israel's freezing of "$4 billion" intended for the Palestinian people.

"These serious violations require a firm response from the US administration and the international community because they hinder (US) President (Donald) Trump's efforts and constitute a violation of international law," Abbas told reporters.

On Sunday, Israel's security cabinet approved a series of measures that would allow Israel to expand its control in areas administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords in place since the 1990s.