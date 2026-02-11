Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called on Wednesday for a "firm response" from the United States and the international community to Israel's plan to tighten its control of the occupied West Bank.
During a visit to Oslo, Abbas said he had discussed the issue with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as well as those of Israeli settler violence and Israel's freezing of "$4 billion" intended for the Palestinian people.
"These serious violations require a firm response from the US administration and the international community because they hinder (US) President (Donald) Trump's efforts and constitute a violation of international law," Abbas told reporters.
On Sunday, Israel's security cabinet approved a series of measures that would allow Israel to expand its control in areas administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords in place since the 1990s.
The plans, which have sparked international outrage, would also allow illegal Israelis to buy West Bank land directly and allow Israeli authorities to administer certain religious sites even when they are located in areas under Palestinian Authority control.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
Excluding Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements and outposts across the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.
Around three million Palestinians live in the territory.