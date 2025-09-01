A flotilla headed to Gaza that had departed Barcelona was forced back to port after a storm hit parts of Spain overnight.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries, chose to return and delay its departure to “prioritise safety,” a statement said on Monday.

Facing winds of over 56 kilometres per hour (35 miles per hour), some of the smaller boats taking part in the mission would have been at risk, it said.

The flotilla is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

It comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Food experts warned earlier this month that the city was gripped by famine and that half a million people across the enclave were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Related TRT World - Global Sumud Flotilla sails from Barcelona to break Gaza blockade

Brutal war