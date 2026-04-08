In pictures: Thousands take to streets in Tehran after ceasefire with US announced
WAR ON IRAN
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In pictures: Thousands take to streets in Tehran after ceasefire with US announcedThousands of Iranians wave the country's flags and hold posters of Iran's supreme leader in Tehran after a two-week ceasefire with the US is announced.
People wave Iranian flags in Tehran after the ceasefire. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, after a two-week ceasefire was announced between Iran and the US.

In the capital, people waved the Iranian flag and held posters of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, showing signs of relief after weeks of the conflict with US and Israel.

Earlier, a two-week ceasefire was announced, with US President Donald Trump saying this is going to be a "double-sided ceasefire", and Iran saying safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be available for the same period.

Talks between the US and Iran are set to take place on Friday, April 10, in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Here are some of the images

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SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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