Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, after a two-week ceasefire was announced between Iran and the US.

In the capital, people waved the Iranian flag and held posters of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, showing signs of relief after weeks of the conflict with US and Israel.

Earlier, a two-week ceasefire was announced, with US President Donald Trump saying this is going to be a "double-sided ceasefire", and Iran saying safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be available for the same period.

Talks between the US and Iran are set to take place on Friday, April 10, in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Here are some of the images