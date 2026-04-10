The United Nations has condemned "unrelenting" new killings of Palestinians in Gaza, six months into a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Palestinians in Gaza remain unsafe with Israel staging daily attacks, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement on Friday.

A ceasefire started in Gaza on October 10, but Israeli violence has not stopped in the Palestinian territory.

"The unrelenting pattern of killings reflects continuing disregard for Palestinian lives, enabled by sweeping impunity," said Turk.

Citing figures from Gaza's health ministry, the UN high commissioner for human rights said that since the start of April, at least 32 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli forces.

"For the past 10 days, Palestinians are still being killed and injured in what is left of their homes, shelters and tents of displaced families, on the streets, in vehicles, at a medical facility and a classroom," said Turk.

He cited the killing on Monday of a contractor working for the World Health Organization, and the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist on Wednesday.

"The number of journalists and humanitarian personnel killed in Gaza is unprecedented, and further compounds civilian harm as it makes reporting on the situation and responding to its humanitarian implications life-threatening," said Turk,