A growing number of oil tankers have been attacked since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran, raising fears for global energy supplies and the security of the world’s most important maritime oil routes.

The latest incidents have taken place in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments normally pass.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that any ship passing through the narrow Strait will be targeted, while Trump has warned that Washington will strike Iran harder if it blocks oil exports, and said oil companies should use the ​strait because "just about all of (Iran's) navy is gone."

G7 leaders said in a statement on Wednesday that they were working to "explore the possibility of escorting ships when the right security conditions are in place".

US Central Command said civilians should stay away from Iranian ports along the Strait of Hormuz because Tehran was using sites to conduct military operations.

More than 15 oil tankers have been attacked or damaged since the conflict escalated in early March, according to shipping industry and security reports.

Here’s a round-up of reported oil tanker attacks so far since the war started on February 28.

March 1

A crew member was killed on board Marshall Islands–flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM after it was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast, 50 nautical miles north of the capital Muscat, manager V Ships said.

Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar. The crew of the US-sanctioned Skylight was evacuated, Oman's maritime security centre said, adding that four people were injured.

Another tanker in the UAE port of Jebel Ali was almost damaged by falling debris from an aerial interception, maritime security sources said.

An oil products tanker was targeted with a drone off the coast of the UAE, although it managed to sail without being damaged, maritime security sources said.

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March 2

US-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire and the crew evacuating, UKMTO said.

March 3

Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and ​Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage about 7-10 nautical miles off the UAE's port of Fujairah, UKMTO said.

March 4