Negotiations with the United States on Greenland aimed at increasing security in the Arctic are expected to start soon, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Friday.

"We will get those meetings started fairly quickly. We will not communicate when those meetings are, because what is needed now is to take the drama out of this," Lokke told reporters in Copenhagen, adding that the talks would focus on "security, security, and security".

Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed on Friday the alliance should boost work on Arctic security, after US President Donald Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland.

"We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.