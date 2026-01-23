POLITICS
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'
NATO chief and Danish prime minister agree on boosting Arctic security, and Danish PM to meet with her Greenland counterpart in Nuuk.
FILE: Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen attends a press conference in Oslo, Sunday January 18 2026. / AP
January 23, 2026

Negotiations with the United States on Greenland aimed at increasing security in the Arctic are expected to start soon, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Friday.

"We will get those meetings started fairly quickly. We will not communicate when those meetings are, because what is needed now is to take the drama out of this," Lokke told reporters in Copenhagen, adding that the talks would focus on "security, security, and security".

Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed on Friday the alliance should boost work on Arctic security, after US President Donald Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland.

"We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.

Rutte reached a purported deal with Trump in Davos this week about Greenland, the details of which remain scant.

Frederiksen, meanwhile, will travel to Greenland's capital Nuuk on Friday for talks with her counterpart there, following Trump's climbdown from his threats to seize the Arctic island.

Frederiksen wrote on X that she would travel to Nuuk from Brussels.

RelatedTRT World - Putin floats $1B price tag for US buying Greenland, accuses Denmark of colonial treatment
SOURCE:AFP
