Türkiye successfully tests Simsek, a high-speed target drone system
The aircraft system developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries gained capability to be used both as a target aircraft and in kamikaze missions, says a senior defence official.
High-Speed Target Aircraft System Simsek has been developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries. [TRT Haber] / Other
August 22, 2025

​​​​​A Turkish defence system, high-speed target drone system, Simsek, has been successfully tested, a top defence official said.

With its lightning rocket-assisted take-off (RATO) system, Simsek took off from the ground for the first time and gained the ability to be used in target aircraft and kamikaze missions, Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"Our defence industry has added yet another critical capability to its arsenal," he wrote.

The step is a concrete demonstration of technologies developed entirely with national capabilities, enhancing Türkiye's operational flexibility and strengthening its deterrence, he said.

"We continue on our path with our commitment to producing innovative solutions for future defense needs," he said.

He also thanked Turkish Aerospace Industries (or TUSAŞ), which developed Simsek.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
