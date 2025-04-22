WORLD
2 min read
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce to support relief
Junta chief extends an initial 20-day ceasefire, called by the junta on April 2, "out of sympathy and understanding for the people of the country affected by the Mandalay earthquake," according to local media.
The March 28 earthquake has left more than 60,000 people living in tent encampments and pushed two million people into "critical need of assistance and protection", according to the UN. / AP
April 22, 2025

Myanmar's ruling military has extended a temporary ceasefire in its conflict with rebels to April 30, in a move to expedite relief and rebuilding efforts following a devastating earthquake last month, state media has reported.

State media said on Tuesday that Min Aung Hlaing extended an initial 20-day ceasefire, called by the junta on April 2, "out of sympathy and understanding for the people of the country affected by the Mandalay earthquake".

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the 10-member ASEAN regional bloc, last week held rare high-level talks with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a key resistance group in an effort to pause the ongoing fighting and support humanitarian aid operations.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake late last month, which had its epicentre near Myanmar's Mandalay city, has killed more than 3,700 people, flattened communities and crippled infrastructure in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar has been ravaged by conflict since a 2021 military coup that unseated an elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a massive protest movement that evolved into a nationwide civil war.

Despite the early April ceasefire announcement, the junta continued military operations in some areas, including air strikes, according to the United Nations and other groups.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
