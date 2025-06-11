While images of children labouring in cocoa fields, sweeping factory floors, or crushing rocks rightly spark global outrage, the exploitation becomes challenging to define when children are turned into digital content. Yet, the culture of kidfluencing is finally facing scrutiny as the victims of family vlogging started to speak out.

Ryan Kaji became a content creator at just 3-and-a-half years old, launching the toy-review YouTube channel named ‘Ryan’s World’. A viral video of him unboxing over 100 toy cars and planes, which has surpassed 1 billion views, quickly propelled him to global recognition, making him one of the world’s youngest millionaires by age 6.

According to The New York Times, his parents quit their jobs to establish a production company dedicated to managing his growing brand. Today, Ryan’s World boasts over 39.5 million subscribers and has an online store . The channel is largely credited as being the originator of ‘kidfluencing’ on YouTube.

“We just want Ryan to have the most normal childhood possible. When he grows up, I don’t want him to think, ‘I was a YouTuber.’ I want him to think, ‘I had a great childhood’,” says Ryan’s mother on a podcast interview.

As Ryan’s fame and fortune grew, so did public scrutiny. Online critics have questioned whether a truly “normal childhood” is possible when daily life is filmed, monetised, and distributed to millions, raising deeper concerns about consent, labour, and the long-term effects of growing up on camera.

For instance, a case study on kidfluencers highlights that many such young children struggle while remaining tied to their childhood image online.

Nearly a decade after his first viral video, 13-year-old Ryan faces maturation and appears much different from the enthusiastic toddler showing up on his YouTube channel.

Experts also warn that child influencers face an elevated risk of anxiety, depression, and substance use later in life, as their self-esteem becomes deeply tied to external validation.

Children often struggle to grasp the key role of algorithms in determining a video's success. When a post underperforms, young content creators may internalise the outcome, interpreting it as a reflection of their worth or efforts.

The cost of going family viral

Beyond individual influencers, another form of child exploitation have emerged from the phenomenon called ‘family vlogging’. Family vlogs are videos where content creators not only document their day-to-day lives, but also share details about their children’s lives online.

As explained by Shari Franke, who spoke out in her memoir The House of My Mother about the constant surveillance she experienced as the daughter of a mom vlogger, these details included first steps, first teeth, birthdays, embarrassing piano recitals and even going through puberty.

‘‘You couldn’t sneeze without it being immortalized from multiple angles,’’ Shari says in her book.

Her mother shared videos of Shari and her siblings on the YouTube channel ‘8 Passengers’ for seven-and-a-half years. In her memoir, Shari recalls how her mother was “hyperfocused on getting those first one thousand subscribers” and driven to exploit private moments because “This is what people like; this is what makes money. The personal stuff.”

In August 2023, the mother, Ruby Franke , was arrested after one of her malnourished sons escaped from collaborator Jodi Hildebrandt’s home and begged a neighbour for help.

Ruby, who had been accused of withholding food from her children as punishment, was charged days later with six counts of aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced to four prison terms of one to 15 years each. 8 Passengers had 2.8 million followers when it got deleted.