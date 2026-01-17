WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran says that an invitation letter was sent to Erdogan to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable on rural health, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, January 16, 2026 / Reuters
January 17, 2026

US President Donald Trump, as the founding chair of the Board of Peace for Gaza, has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the board.

"On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace, sent a letter inviting our President, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," said Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye's Head of Communications, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and led to a ceasefire. In this regard, he added, the Board of Peace and its bodies are being established to ensure security and reconstruction of Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'

Second phase of Gaza ceasefire

RECOMMENDED

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that the second phase of a ceasefire agreement had begun as part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said the next phase of his plan "officially" began.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition.

"These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" he said.

Trump said a "comprehensive demilitarisation agreement" with Hamas will be secured with the support of Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.

"Board of Peace"

The White House also announced the formation of an Executive Board to support governance and service delivery under the "Board of Peace."

Those named include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy; veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.

RelatedTRT World - 'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel