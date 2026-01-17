US President Donald Trump, as the founding chair of the Board of Peace for Gaza, has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the board.

"On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace, sent a letter inviting our President, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," said Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye's Head of Communications, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and led to a ceasefire. In this regard, he added, the Board of Peace and its bodies are being established to ensure security and reconstruction of Gaza.

Related TRT World - Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'

Second phase of Gaza ceasefire