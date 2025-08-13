Negotiations on a landmark United Nations treaty to combat plastic pollution descended into disarray, as countries clashed over a new draft text presented on the penultimate day of talks.

The proposed compromise from talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso of Ecuador faced immediate rejection from blocs at both ends of the spectrum.

A coalition of states pushing for ambitious measures criticised what they saw as a lack of legally binding commitments, warning it would reduce the treaty to a weak waste management plan.