A second US Air Force combat aircraft crashed in the Gulf region, according to The New York Times.



Citing two US officials, the daily reported that the lone pilot was safely rescued.



The A-10 Warthog attack plane went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday at about the same time that an Air Force F-15E was shot down over Iran, the officials said, according to the report.

Iranian media also reported that a US helicopter involved in a search-and-rescue operation for the pilot of a downed US fighter jet was hit by a projectile.



The semi-official Mehr News Agency said the helicopter was taking part in search operations for the pilot of a US fighter jet that Iran is said to have shot down earlier.



The agency published images of what it alleged was the downed helicopter, but provided no further details on casualties or the circumstances of the incident.

Newsmax, however, reported that the US Blackhawk was hit by Iran but escaped Iranian airspace and that one of the pilots has been rescued and is undergoing medical treatment, while the status of the second is unknown.



"We've seen video of HC-130 aircraft and helos in the skies. One source tells me a Blackhawk may have also been hit over Iran while conducting rescue ops to find the second F-15 pilot. I'm told the Blackhawk was tailed by a trail of smoke as it crossed into southern Iraq from Iran today," a Newsmax reporter wrote on X.

Iran downs US jet

Earlier, US media outlets reported that a US jet had been downed by Iran, and US forces rescued one of the crew, a major, after Iranian media aired footage of aircraft wreckage.

Axios and CBS News, citing unidentified sources, reported that one of the two crew on the plane had already been rescued by US special forces but that the search was ongoing for the second crew member.

According to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the plane was an F-15E fighter, which is crewed by a pilot and a weapons-systems officer in the back seat.

CNN also said that analysis of what Iranian media said were photos of the wreckage showed an F-15, rather than an F-35 stealth fighter, as claimed in some Iranian reports.

US media reported that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation.

“President Trump has been briefed,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

The F-35 is a single-seat jet, and all three operational variants are designed for one pilot only, while the F-15E and F-15EX variants of the F-15 jet are often two-seaters and thus may have two crew members.

Iranian claims