EUROPE
2 min read
UK's Prince Andrew gives up royal title amid Epstein ties allegations
Prince Andrew says he will no longer use his title or the honours due to continued accusations of ties with Epstein and spying for China.
UK's Prince Andrew gives up royal title amid Epstein ties allegations
Andrew has already been stripped of his military titles as well as charity affiliations and banned from using his "His Royal Highness" honorific. / Reuters Archive
October 18, 2025

Prince Andrew, King Charles' younger brother, announced that he has agreed to give up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, amid persistent allegations about his relationship with disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Andrew said that after consulting with King Charles III and his immediate and extended family, they decided that "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," read the statement.

He will, however, retain his title as a prince, which he has held since birth.

Andrew added: "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will also not use her title, and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles.

The decision came following allegations about Andrew's relationship with Epstein, as well as new details about his relationship with a prominent figure involved in the China spying case.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

China ties

Andrew has become a source of concern for his brother Charles, following a devastating 2019 television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

Separately, it has also been reported that Andrew held meetings in 2018 and 2019 with Cai Qi, a member of China's ruling Politburo.

Cai was suspected of being the recipient of sensitive information allegedly passed to China by two British nationals accused of spying for Beijing, according to a report by the Guardian.

Meanwhile, emails recently published by the Mail on Sunday appeared to show the prince had been in contact with Epstein later than he had claimed in his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Andrew has already been stripped of his military titles as well as charity affiliations and banned from using his "His Royal Highness" honorific.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report