Four years on since the Ukraine war started, European leaders stand divided on how to deal with the crisis on their eastern border. There's no better example to understand this than the controversy over the Druzhba oil pipeline.

But first, the latest.

Ukraine has escalated the energy standoff with Hungary and Slovakia by striking a critical section of Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline system deep inside Russian territory.

According to The Kyiv Post, Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Russia's Tatarstan region early on Monday, igniting fires and shutting down a key transit point in the Druzhba pipeline network.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the attack in a Telegram post, calling Kaleykino one of Russia's "key oil pumping stations".

Russia's defence ministry acknowledged engaging "enemy drones" over Tatarstan but did not comment on reported damage. Regional news outlet RT-Respublika Tatarstan said emergency services had the situation under control.

The strike came just hours after Budapest threatened to block a €90 billion ($106 billion) EU loan to Ukraine and halt electricity exports unless oil transit through Druzhba resumes — a move that has sharpened tensions within the European Union.

Related TRT World - EU ire as Hungary stalls new Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Why Druzhba pipeline matters

The Druzhba pipeline — Russian for "Friendship" — is one of the world's largest oil pipeline systems.

Druzhba stretches roughly 4,000 kilometres from Samara in Russia to multiple European destinations, including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Operated by Russia's state pipeline monopoly Transneft, it has a capacity to transport about 1.2 million barrels per day.

Commissioned in 1964 during the Soviet era, the pipeline became a backbone of energy integration in Eastern Europe and remains a crucial oil supply source for Hungary and Slovakia — now the only EU countries still importing Russian crude through the pipeline.

Hungary receives an estimated 80-90 percent of its crude imports via Druzhba, according to energy industry estimates cited by The Kyiv Post.

For Budapest and Bratislava, however, the disruptions in supplies are not symbolic as they hit directly at their energy security and impact domestic fuel prices.

How the dispute began