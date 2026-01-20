On Sunday, global football fans witnessed an unusual spectacle in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

Two of the African continent's football giants, Morocco and Senegal, competed for the title of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in rainy conditions, which the Lions of Teranga ultimately clinched with a score of 1-0.

However, Senegal had to remain vigilant about one crucial item: towels.

Throughout the game, Moroccan ball boys, and in some cases, players or officials, repeatedly tried to snatch, remove, or throw away Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s towels from behind his goal.

Slippery conditions due to heavy rain led Mendy to use towels for a better grip. However, Moroccan had other ideas and were trying to deny him the towels in a bizarre show. This was not a one-off incident; it occurred multiple times.

On one occasion, it involved dragging Senegal's backup goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, across the pitch as he attempted to safeguard and return the towels to Mendy.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi was also seen tossing one of the towels over advertising boards, only for Senegalese player El Hadji Malick Diouf to retrieve it.

Senegal players (including Yehvann Diouf and others) had to actively defend the towels to prevent disruption, turning it into a chaotic outside-the-turf "battle."

Diouf, at one point, had to fend off Moroccan winger Ismail Saibari, who stood between him and Mendy as he was trying to hand him the towel.

'Use my towels to wipe your tears'

This tactic appeared recurrent.

Morocco's semi-final against Nigeria also saw their goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali face identical towel removal issues.

Nwabali repeatedly returned to the Super Eagles' bench for fresh towels, as the ones he had were being taken.

But Nwabali ultimately had the last laugh.