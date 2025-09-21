The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting this week following the incursion of three Russian aircraft into its airspace, Estonia's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation from the European Union and NATO but a denial from Moscow.

Italian F-35 fighters attached to NATO's air defence support mission in the Baltic states, along with Swedish and Finnish aircraft, were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn them off.